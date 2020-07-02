New Delhi: Indian and Odia sprinter Dutee Chand has earlier said that she is in a relationship with another woman. Dutee Chand had also said that since her revelation people started looking at her ‘differently’. However, she said Wednesday that it doesn’t bother her a bit.

Fastest Indian woman

The 24-year-old Dutee is the fastest Indian woman right now. She has asked those in same-sex relationships to be courageous and stand firm.

“One may fall in love anytime and with anyone. One does not decide that based on caste, religion or gender,” Dutee said. She was interacting with US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman online.

Breaking barriers

In May last year, Dutee had revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman from her village in Jajpur district. She had said that ‘coming out of the closet’ was better than ‘hiding’ her personal life from the public.

“My partner supported me every time and I have chosen her for my life. People may look at us differently or call us by any name like gay, lesbian etc. That does not matter so far as we get to spend our lives with each other,” Dutee asserted during the conversation.

Family objections

Dutee’s family had objected to the relationship. Her older sister Saraswati Chand even threatened to disown her. But Dutee has remained unruffled, expressing her desire to settle down with the woman.

Backing love

“For all who are in love, but afraid of the world you must show courage. Because the world has always taken time to accept all good things,” she said. “So please do not be afraid because it is your life and your happiness,” added the sprinter.

After her public disclosure, Dutee became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold in the World University Games. She won the 100m dash with a time of 11.32 seconds. She is a national record holder in women’s 100m with a time of 11.26 seconds. She also won a silver each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games.