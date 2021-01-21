New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday congratulated people of the US after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in.

“Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris. Inauguration Day,” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came soon after Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US.

Joe Biden was sworn-in as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President in a historic ceremony to take the leadership of a nation ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and riven by deep political hostility.

The daughter of Shyamala Gopalan became the first Indian American, the first woman, and the first African American to be sworn in as the Vice President, putting her a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Biden declared after being swearing in, “Democracy has prevailed.”

Before Biden, Harris took the oath of office on two Bibles held by her husband Doug Emhoff, one of them that belonged to Regina Helton, whom she has called her “second mother” and another belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice.

She was sworn-in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the court.

IANS