Dubai: India off-spinner Ravi Ashwin has said he has spoken to his IPL coach Ricky Ponting on the issue of running out batsmen who back up too far at the non-striker’s end. However, Ravi Ashiwn said he will reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation only next week.

The issue became a talking point as Ponting is the head coach of Ashwin’s team Delhi Capitals. He said he would have a discussion with Ashwin on the controversial manner of getting a batsman out. Ponting informed that the discussions will take place ahead of the IPL starting September 19 in the UAE.

Ashwin ran out England batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end last season when the latter he backed up too far. Ashwin drew criticism for his act as many called it against the ‘spirit of the game’. Ashwin has already arrived here. Ponting will arrive next week and the two will talk in person before the Indian reveals what transpired between them.

“Ricky Ponting hasn’t yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already talked over the phone. It was a very interesting chat,” Ashwin said Tuesday on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin said it’s better to have a face-to-face conversation since the message of the heavily-accented Australians can get lost in translation.

“What happens sometimes is Australians’ messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That’s what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky,” informed Ashwin.

Ponting had said he will have a ‘hard conversation’ with Ashwin and won’t allow him to repeat the act at Delhi Capitals. He said such a method of dismissal is ‘not within the spirit of the game’.

Ashwin had suggested Monday the introduction of a ‘free ball’ for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far. He stuck to his stand that there was nothing wrong with running such batsmen out.

“Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsman gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too,” Ashwin had tweeted.

When a twitter user asserted that the game is primarily for batsmen, Ashwin retorted, “Then take the run out on your chin and stay in!!!!.”