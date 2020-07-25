Mumbai: Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, who is now the flag bearer of film industry’s fight against nepotism, has dug out an old tweet of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput speaking on nepotism.

Kangana’s team found out Sushant Singh Rajput’s five-year-old social media post and shared it on her official social media handle. Kangana’s team has found the social media post of Sushant Singh Rajput which he shared in 2015. Now, the post has been going viral.

Kangana’s team shared a screenshot of Sushant’s Facebook post. Sushant wrote in his post, “We promote our family values here almost as often as we promote our family members with hashtag Nepotism and Bollywood.

Kangana’s team shared the post, and wrote, Agony of a genius mind, he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him”

Agony of a genius mind, he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oSPQglkkAt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

Kangana is in the news these days due to her sharp statements. Especially after the death of Sushant, Kangana has been showering heavily on some celebrities. Kangana has been continuously demanding the CBI to investigate the Sushant suicide case.

Significantly, Sushant said goodbye to the world 14 June. Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his Bandra house. It is being told that he was suffering from depression for a long time.

However, many people still think that Sushant was a victim of nepotism and had lost out on many big projects due to star kids. He was thrown out of movies because he was not a star kid. Fans have been demanding a CBI probe in this connection.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara, also featuring debutant Sanjana Sanghi has been winning hearts on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The movie created a record with the highest rated movie ever in the history of cinema.

Fans are loving Sushant and his incredible performance. May his soul rest in peace!!

