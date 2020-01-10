Hindu marriages in India are in practice since years. These rituals and traditions have own meaning and values which sometime may astonish you.

Among such practice, one which is followed widely is wearing silver toe ring. This practice is common and popularly called bichhiya in Indian Marriage system.

Both Hindu’s and Muslim women wear silver toe ring on the second finger of their foot as a symbol of being married. This practice of wearing the toe ring has its own importance.

As per religious beliefs, women believe that they have to keep the toe ring wearing all through their life for the long lives of husbands.

However, there are many scientific reasons linked with this practice. According to Ayurveda, the nerve of the second toe is connected to the uterus and wearing it ensures a regular periodic cycle and also cuts menstruation related ailments.

Another reason for wearing toe ring is it arouses sexual desire in married women. It drains all the negative energy from body and keeps women energetic. Toe ring is also known to have acupressure benefits. It also strengthens heart.

Interestingly, the toe rings are mostly made of silver. Gold is not worn in toes because gold is worshipped as Goddess Lakshmi. So, wearing gold under waistline is not allowed among the Hindus.