Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch Tuesday arrested three persons from Gurudijhatia area of Cuttack district for their alleged involvement in pilferage of kerosene meant for distribution through public distribution system (PDS).

The accused persons have been identified as Gokulananda Pal, Radhashyam Barik and Jitendra Rout.

The STF sleuths conducted a raid at the house of Khirod Chandra Patra near a PDS Centre at Church Baula area under Gurudijhatia Police limit in Cuttack district and seized 21,000 litres of kerosene stored in an empty house for selling in black market.

Police said that it is one of the largest seizures of PDS kerosene ever made by any agency in Odisha.

Police said that the owner of the house Khirod Chandra Patra managed to escape from the spot.

Police also seized one truck, two tankers, one electric motor, five empty drums, plastic pipes, chemicals used for conversion of blue kerosene into white, Rs 18,600 in cash from the possession of the accused.

A case in this connection under has been registered with the Gurudijhatia police and a detailed probe is underway.

