Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested three alleged serial temple thieves and recovered a large quantity of stolen gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, from their possession, officials said Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Bhima Bed, 26, Nitish Singh, 19, and Suresh Singh, 18, all residents of Baleshwar district.

According to police, the accused allegedly broke into the temple on the intervening night of July 18 and 19 and decamped with gold and silver ornaments adorning the deity, along with cash from the donation box. A case was registered on July 20, following which a special investigation team was constituted to probe the incident. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Mundmal Square and apprehended the three accused while they were allegedly trying to sell stolen silver crowns. Two silver crowns were seized from their possession.

During the operation, police also recovered stolen articles, including gold ornaments, 15 silver crowns, six silver chains, other silver items, and Rs 19,100 in cash from their possession. Police said that, during interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to thefts at the Sri Ramachandra Temple, Mangala Temple in Bhairapur and Maa Barasa Baudanga Temple in Nuagaon. They also allegedly admitted their involvement in several temple burglaries reported from the Choudwar, Tangi, 42 Mouza and Chandrasekharpur police station areas over the past few months. Acting on the accused’s disclosure, police recovered concealed stolen property from near Charbatia Railway Station. The trio has been forwarded to court, while further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other temple theft cases.