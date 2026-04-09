Nabarangpur: Three girls, including two sisters, drowned in a pond in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Kurshi village when they were bathing.

The deceased were identified as Bhumika Gond, Sandhya Gond and her sister Sanjita Gond, all in the age group of five-six years, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation, he said.