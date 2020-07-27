Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested three accused involved in a snatching case that happened June 25 at Bhingarpur chowk under Balianta police limits.

The accused have been identified as Biswajit Swain alias Liyu (26), Silu Samal (22) and Sibasish Das alias Raja (22). All of them are residents of Korua village under Nuagaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

While briefing about the arrest, DCP Umashankar Dash said these accused on a motorcycle had waylaid a couple–Sulochana Pati and her husband.

Holding them on gun point, they looted a gold chain and a vanity bag containing two mobile phones, cash and some documents from the couple who were returning home on a bike from Bhubaneswar. After committing the crime, they fled towards Adashpur road.

During the course of investigation, the snatched mobile phone were tracked and after proper identity description of the accused, a raid was conducted and all the accused were arrested Sunday, he informed.

One gold chain (10 gram), two gold lockets (5 grams), two mobile phones (snatched ones), two mobile phones of the accused, Rs1000 in cash, one country made revolver and the bike have been seized from their possession, he further informed. They were court forwarded Monday.

Dash also informed that investigation is underway to trace the miscreants who in a shocking incident snatched gold jewellery from a female DSP of vigilance department Sunday morning and in another snatched gold ear rings from a woman at IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits.

“Two special teams have been formed to track the snatchers. I appeal people to share any information if they have about the snatchers involved in two incidents occurred Sunday dialing 100,” Dash said.

