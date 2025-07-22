Jajpur: Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 15-year-old hockey trainee in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Tuesday.

The incident came to light Monday after the minor filed a complaint at Jajpur Town Police Station, alleging that her coach and his two associates abducted her when she was returning home July 3 evening and raped her in a lodge, a senior officer said.

Acting on the complaint, the police immediately detained four people for their alleged involvement in the incident, he said.

“We have arrested one hockey coach and two former coaches. One of them has raped the girl, and the two others assisted him in the crime,” Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal told PTI.

The other detained person was released as his involvement in the crime was not found till now, he said, adding, “We are continuing investigation into the case.”

The girl has been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years.

On July 3 evening, when the girl was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted and took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her there, the complainant said.

The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the minor if she revealed the incident to anyone, the girl claimed.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 (rape) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted Monday while the process is on for the tests of the accused persons, the SP said.

The accused persons will be forwarded to court Tuesday, he said.

The survivor’s statement has been recorded before the district court, and legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

