Sonepur: In a sustained antinarcotics drive spanning the past three-and-a-half months, Subarnapur police have cracked down on drug trafficking networks, registering 42 NDPS cases, arresting 67 accused and seizing contraband worth over Rs 46 crore, officials said Tuesday.

The operation, carried out under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak since January 1, relied on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to curb interstate and intrastate drug smuggling.

Police said 4,645.507 kg cannabis was seized during the period, much of it allegedly meant for illegal transport beyond the district. In addition, 20,347 bottles of cough syrup, which is often misused as an intoxicant, were confi scated from different locations across the district.

In a separate crackdown on illegal opium poppy cultivation, police destroyed 15,318 plants in the Singhasoni reserve forest under the Ulunda forest range.

As part of the drive, law enforcement agencies also seized 14 trucks, 25 four-wheelers, 13 motorcycles and 60 mobile phones used in the illegal trade. Cash amounting to Rs 46,796 was recovered from the accused.