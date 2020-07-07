Chhatrapur: Three more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Ganjam district Tuesday. The patients, aged 70, 60 and 53 years, died while undergoing treatment in the COVID hospital here.

Both the 70 and 60-year-old male COVID-19 patients, who succumbed to the virus today, were suffering from diabetes, a district administration official said.

With this, the total number COVID-19 deaths reached 24 in the district. As many as 273 positive cases were detected in Ganjam Tuesday taking the tally in the district to 2,621.

With the recent spurt in number of deaths and positive cases, which include doctors, police personnel and administrative officers, panic has gripped the public.

Adding to the worry, the district administration is keeping mum on places that have reported maximum number of cases.

Sources said there is a simmering discontentment among the public as the administration refuses to share details of the worst-hit areas.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, meanwhile, urged people to strictly follow the shutdown guidelines and not to leave their homes unless there is an emergency. He requested the public not to travel more than one km for essential commodities.