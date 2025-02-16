Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a man, his daughter and grandson died by hanging inside their house at Chaulia Khamar village under the Sadar police limits in this district, police said Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shankarsan Das, 70, a retired Railway employee, his daughter Subarna Das, 40, and grandson Santosh Kumar Das, 18.

The matter came to the fore after villagers found a stench emanating from a room. On being alerted, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surya Mani Pradhan, and other police personnel conducted a probe. A forensic team was pressed into service.

The bodies were brought and sent for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiry suggested that they might have died by suicide over suspected depression Wednesday. Sources said that Shankarshan was staying in the village with his wife, Pushpanjali, 67, after his retirement nearly a decade ago.

His daughter, Subarna, had married in the Kankadahad block but had returned to her parental home due to marital disputes.

Her son, Santosh, was a Class XII student. Shankarsan’s only son, Prasanna, had been residing in Dhenkanal town for the past 20 years. Locals said that mental distress might have forced the family to stay in the village.

Pushpanjali found her husband, daughter, and grandson hanging in two separate rooms of the house and informed villagers. The cause of death remains unclear, the ASP said.

