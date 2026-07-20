Raurkela: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) sealed three units of Agrasen Sponge at Rajgangpur in Sundaragada district for allegedly violating pollution control norms.

The action was carried out Saturday by the OSPCB’s Raurkela regional office under the direction of Additional Chief Environmental Scientist and Regional Officer Anup Kumar Mallik.

Officials simultaneously sealed the plant’s PLC control room, raw material feeding point and the 33-kV power supply connection.

According to the board, the sponge iron plant continued operations despite violating conditions imposed under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The department said the action followed repeated non-compliance with environmental standards and regulatory directions.

The sealing operation was conducted in the presence of officials from the OSPCB, the local administration, TPWODL and the police.

The company has been instructed to rectify the violations, submit a compliance report and apply for de-sealing after meeting all statutory requirements.

The OSPCB said it has intensified enforcement against industries violating environmental regulations during 2025-26 and the current financial year.

The Raurkela regional office has recovered about Rs 180 crore in environmental compensation from industries and institutions for illegal dumping of solid waste and fly ash since 2025-26.

During the period, the regional office issued closure notices to 41 industries, sealed 31 industrial units, served showcause notices on 100 industries and ordered seven units to suspend operations.

The board said inspections have been stepped up in industrial clusters including Raurkela, Rajgangpur, Kuanr Munda, Kalunga and Banai, with a focus on illegal disposal of solid waste, fly ash and other hazardous materials.

Mallik said stricter action would be taken against industries that fail to rectify violations within the stipulated timeframe in accordance with the Environment (Protection) Act and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.