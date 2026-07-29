Riamal: A three-year-old boy was killed after the wall of his house collapsed amid incessant rain in Debagada district Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Belmunda village under Dudhianali gram panchayat in the Kansar outpost area of Riamal police station.

The deceased was identified as Riyan Kulu, the three-year-old son of Rajen Kulu.

According to family members, the child stepped out of the house carrying an umbrella at around 8am when a wall of the house suddenly gave way and collapsed on him.

He was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to the Kansar Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving information, Kansar outpost police registered an unnatural death case (18/2026) and sent the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Debagada for post-mortem examination.

The body was later handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said.