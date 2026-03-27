Bhubaneswar: An upper air cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and adjoining south Gangetic West Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level, is currently active. Under its influence, several parts of the state witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in districts such as Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. Bhubaneswar experienced heavy rain along with strong winds and hail in the afternoon, affecting normal life in the capital.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said such weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state for the next six days.

A yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Sundargarh districts Friday for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Rainfall is also expected in Cuttack, Sambalpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts Saturday.

Despite the ongoing rain and thunderstorms, temperatures remain high across the state. In the past 24 hours, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at 38.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud (38.6°C), Sambalpur (38.4°C), Bhawanipatna (38.2°C) and Paralakhemundi (37.6°C).

Other places recorded high temperatures, including Nabarangpur (37.5°C), Sundargarh (37.4°C), Balangir and Sonepur (37.2°C each), Bhubaneswar and Nuapada (37°C), Bargarh (36.8°C), Talcher (36.5°C) and Khurda (36°C).

The weather office has forecast a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.