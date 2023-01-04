Boudh: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police seized a hide of the Royal Bengal Tiger from a person in Boudh district while a deal was on to sell it for Rs 10 lakh.

Based on specific information, the STF team conducted a raid near Saluki bridge with the help of officials of the Boudh Forest Division Tuesday.

“We seized the RBT skin while a deal was under process to sell it for Rs 10 lakh. The arrested person, however, claimed that he was engaged by another man to make the deal and he was not the real culprit. The STF has launched a manhunt to nab the prime accused,” a senior official said.

The team also seized a tiger hide and a leopard hide from the possession of an alleged wildlife criminal at Olanda village in the same district.

–PTI