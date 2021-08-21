Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff’s futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year December 23.
The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.
The film features Shroff’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.
“#Ganapath in cinemas December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,” Shroff tweeted.
Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡
Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022https://t.co/PnghhaswnL@kritisanon @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #GoodCo
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 21, 2021
The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.
