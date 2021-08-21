Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff’s futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year December 23.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.

The film features Shroff’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

“#Ganapath in cinemas December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,” Shroff tweeted.

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.