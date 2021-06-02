Simulia: A youth from Jhinkiria area of Tihidi block in Bhadrak district has set an example for many by achieving success in integrated farming.

Manoranjan Behera had completed his intermediate degree in science stream from Charampa College in 2012 and managed to get a job in the Horticulture department in Kendrapara district.

However, Behera had left the job to concentrate on farming. “I was a good student and I always had a desire to do something different. I left my job in the Horticulture department and started integrated farming,” Behera said.

Behera usually cultivates paddy on around 13 acres of land while he is utlilising another acre for fish farming. This apart, the young farmer grows vegetables and mushrooms on two acres, sources said.

“I have a dairy farm consisting of 14 cows. I use cow dung as manure in vegetable cultivation. Besides, I have a bio-gas plant. My wife Sunita and younger brother Ranjan assist me in the farming work,” Behera said.

The young farmer claimed that he is producing around 20 kg mushrooms daily from his farm. “I am using modern technology in farming. Now, I am giving importance to mushroom cultivation.

In winter, I used to produce around 30 kg mushrooms daily. Now, I am earning around Rs 6 lakh per annum from my farm,” Behera added. According to Behera, a former official of the Horticulture department at Tihidi had helped him a lot in the integrated farming.

This apart, the experts at Ranital Krushi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) provided him technical support. “I have been felicitated by various government and non-government organisations. The state government has also awarded me in this year’s Krushi Odisha event in Bhubaneswar. I love to provide private tuition to needy students. Besides, I have acted in a few music albums,” Behera added.

