Bhawanipatna: Forest department officials have seized 34 pieces of valuable timber from a police vehicle in Kesinga area of Kalahandi district and detained three cops in this connection.

The detainees have been identified as Nabin Sahu and Banshi Nayak of Odisha police, and constable Tanmaya Chardia of 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

According to forest officials, acting on a tip-off about the timber being illegally carried in a vehicle of 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB), they intercepted the vehicle. After seizure of the timber, three police officials were detained for further interrogation.

A case has been registered by the forest department and further investigation is on.

Notably, forest department officials November 1 seized a timber-laden pick-up van that was found abandoned in the middle of the road near Baunshabania Chhak in Balasore district. Some locals and passersby spotted the vehicle with huge amount of timber that was left unattended. The driver of that vehicle had run away for some reason.

PNN