Anandpur: Forest department officials launched a crackdown on wood mafias in Keonjhar district Wednesday and seized a timber-laden pick-up van at Madanpur road under Ramachadrapur Section of Anandpur Forest Range. Two persons were taken into the police custody.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Dhal and Manoranjan Moharana, residents of Alati village.

According to the forest department officials, acting on a tip-off on the illegal timber consignment, a team led by Anandpur divisional forest officer (DFO) intercepted the vehicle which was carrying timber of Sal trees. Two persons who were travelling the in vehicle were detained for further interrogation.

A case has been registered by the forest department and further investigation is on into the matter.

PNN