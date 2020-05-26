Bolangir: While entire Odisha is sweating amid rising temperature, Titilagarh town in Bolangir district has literally turned into a boiling cauldron with temperatures hovering over 40 degree Celsius consistently.

Soaring mercury has thrown normal life out of gear in Bolangir district. Scorching heat is being felt across the district from 10am onwards for last three to four days. While Bolangir recorded 44.8 degree Celsius Sunday and Monday, Titilagarh’s temperatures on those two days were 45.8 degree Celsius and 45.5 degree Celsius.

The roads in Bolangir town, Titilagarh, Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Tusura and even in villages wear a deserted look from 10am.

Meanwhile, the markets across the district have been permitted to open from 7am to 7pm owing to lockdown restrictions.

This has given rise to the possibility of sunstroke in the district. Keeping this in view, the district administration has opened drinking water kiosks at important chowks, markets and by the roadside. “Officers and staff working in grassroot level have been asked to be more careful,” district emergency officer Shankarshan Pradhan said.

PNN