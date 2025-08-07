Chennai: The Madras High Court Thursday placed on record the undertaking given by the state police that they would provide protection, if needed, to the movie theatres, where Tamil film Kingdom is screened.

Government advocate (criminal side) gave the undertaking when the petition filed by M/s SSI Production came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

In its petition, SSI Production sought a direction to the police authorities to provide adequate police protection to the theatres to enable the peaceful and uninterrupted screening of the film Kingdom, and further to restrain Seeman and his followers from interfering with the lawful screening of the film.

In his order, the judge said when the censor board has certified the film, no third party could prevent the exhibition of the movie.

If any threat was made by any individual or organisation, action should be taken against them, the judge said.

At the same time, if Seeman, Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi and his party cadres wanted to express their dissent, they could hold a protest after getting permission from the police.

They have the liberty to express their contrary view. But, they could conduct the agitation only in a lawful manner, the judge added.