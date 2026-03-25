Koraput: As part of the strict enforcement drive over the tobacco ban, a raid was conducted in several grocery shops in Nandapur of Koraput district Tuesday.

During the inspection, officials identified violations of the ban, leading to the collection of a fine amounting to Rs 1,300 from shopkeepers found stocking prohibited items.

The enforcement drive was carried out in the presence of Food Department officer N. Pankaj, Drug Inspector Nakhetra Bhusan Nayak, along with police officials, including ASI Pratyush Pal and Havildar Purna Chandra Nayak from the local police station.

Authorities stated that such surprise inspections will continue across the district to ensure strict compliance with the ban.