“Chai-Chai-Chai Garam!”, a familiar cry for anyone who’s travelled by train in India. Tea isn’t just a beverage here; it’s an emotion. But wait a moment, have you ever wondered where and how those kettles are cleaned?

A viral video has left tea lovers shocked. In the clip, a man is seen washing a kettle in a train toilet using the same plastic mug typically used for washing hands or worse, after using the toilet.

The video, now spreading like wildfire online, shows a tea vendor entering the train toilet with the kettle. Instead of using a proper sink or a dedicated tap, he begins washing the kettle with the same mug used for personal hygiene. The unsettling act has raised serious concerns about hygiene and public health, delivering a harsh reality check to passengers who expect even basic cleanliness.

अगर आप चाय पीने की शौकीन हैं और आप ट्रेन में सफर करते हुए चाय पी लेते हैं तो यह वीडियो आपके लिए ही है pic.twitter.com/lUcOs9t1L9 — Bhanu Nand (@BhanuNand) June 23, 2025

No passengers are visible in the video, but whoever captured it has triggered outrage among social media users across the country. It’s made many wonder, are we just drinking tea, or gulping down a cocktail of infections?

The video was shared from an account named @BhanuNand and has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Social media reactions are intense. One user wrote, “Railway authorities responsible should be ashamed.” Another fumed, “This person should be jailed.” A third commented, “Never drinking tea on a train again.”