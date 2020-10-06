Guwahati/Diphu: Martin Guite, the self-styled ‘chairman’ of militant outfit United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF), has been killed in a night-long encounter. It took place in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said Tuesday. They added that Martin Guite had been on the run for the past five years.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forests of Singhasan Hill Monday night. A large number of personnel to part in the operations, a senior police officer from Karbi Anglong said.

The UPRF militants opened fire on the police team, to which the personnel retaliated. The exchange of fire lasted till early in the morning, stated the official. “When we searched the area after sunrise, we found Guite lying there. He was already dead,” the officer informed.

Additional DirectorGeneral of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed the development in a tweet. “Late last evening, Martin Guite, SS Chairman of UPRF, an insurgent group active in Karbi Anglong, was wounded and later declared dead in exchange of fire with team of @assampolice in Manja PS area of Karbi Anglong.”

The police team also seized a 7.65 mm pistol and four cartridges from the spot, said another police officer. He added a search operation is underway to nab more militants of the outfit.