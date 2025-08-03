Koraput: Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan visited the scenic region of Kotia, a border panchayat in the middle of a dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, to assess ongoing infrastructure projects and explore opportunities for the development of tourism.

The visit was aimed at improving connectivity, public amenities, and showcasing Kotia’s natural and cultural beauty to a wider audience.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive development, the Collector emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of state and Central government schemes reach the local population.

He interacted with residents and officials, inspected key natural and cultural sites, and reviewed road conditions, water supply, and accommodation facilities.

“We aim to promote sustainable tourism that highlights the rich heritage of Kotia while creating employment and improving the quality of life for locals,” the Collector said.

PNN