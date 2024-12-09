Koraput: Punjisil waterfall in Koraput district continues to captivate visitors with its natural beauty, though it is yet to get official recognition as a tourist destination. Located in Mujang panchayat of Dasmantpur block, about 23km from the district headquarters, the waterfall has great potential to be a major tourist hub.

However, it remains underdeveloped due to a lack of political will and administrative focus. The district hosts several popular tourist spots, including Deomali, Galigabadar in Pottangi block, Rani Duduma, and Kolab Dam in Nandapur block, Duduma in Lamtaput block, and Gupteshwar in Boipariguda block. Punjisil waterfall, which flows over a massive rock, offers a stunning view and is a popular destination for tourists, with many visitors engaging in water activities.

Despite the beauty of the site, the area suffers from poor infrastructure and maintenance. Although the district administration has used funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) to build community toilets and restrooms, these facilities are often unusable due to a lack of water supply, and the restrooms remain locked and poorly maintained. The two platforms constructed for tourists to sit and eat are often littered with waste, discouraging visitors from using them. Moreover, the water from the tube well installed there has been found to be contaminated, forcing tourists to seek other sources of clean water. The onset of winter has seen an influx of visitors from within and outside the state.

However, some have been dissuaded by the poor state of the facilities. Residents, including Binda Badanayak, Dara Badanayak, Lochan Badanayak and Bhima Badanayak, have expressed concern and urged the government for immediate improvement of the site. They demanded that a local self-help group should take responsibility for maintaining the site and a committee formed to oversee its development. This, they argue, would ensure a safer and cleaner environment for visitors. Talina Pradhan, district tourism officer, expressed hope that the site would be recognised as a tourist destination by next year.

Koraput Sub-Collector Benudhar Sabar acknowledged the poor condition of the roads leading to the site. He has instructed Dasmantpur block development officer to focus on improving infrastructure and ancillary facilities at the site.