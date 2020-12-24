Bhograi: Owing to relaxation in Covid restrictions, tourists have started thronging scenic beaches of Udaipur-Talasari, in Balasore district. Such development has enthused thousands of small traders and roadside vendors who had been going through the slump in the tourism sector for the last nine months, a report said.

In fact, given the miseries of the small traders, Bhograi MLA and chairperson of the district planning board Ananata Das held discussions with the district administration and the Tourism minister for easing Covid restrictions.

But tourists have been asked to mandatorily use masks, sanitisers and maintain social distancing while visiting beaches.

For the last nine months, beaches had been wearing a deserted look due to Covid restrictions. As livelihood of the small traders was badly affected, they were unable to arrange two square meals a day till date.

On the other hand, Chandaneswar temple is likely to reopen January 3. It is nearby the two beaches. The temple has been a major tourists’ draw in north Odisha.

Meanwhile, the administration, people’s representatives and staff of the Tourism Development Corporation held an emergency meeting in this regard.

Local traders’ bodies were all praise for steps to open beaches.

Udaypur, Talasari and Dagara beaches are thronged by tourists from neighbouring West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar every year. Many prefer to spend the New Year morning at the beaches.

Digha beach is just seven kilometres from West Bengal. But many tourists preferred to spend time at Talasari beach. Far away from the madding crowd, both the beaches are favourite hunt of picnickers.

The visitors are amazed at seeing the swift-footed red crabs on the beach. The special attraction for them is horseshoe crabs. Efforts are on to normalise situation at Talasari and Udaipur beaches.

PNN