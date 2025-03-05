Believe it or not, several towns around the world have elected dogs, cats, goats, and even mules as mayors. While it might sound like a joke, these honorary animal leaders often become beloved figures in their communities. But why do people do this, and does it actually work?

How did this strange tradition begin?

Electing animals as town mayors is usually done as a protest against corrupt politics, a way to boost tourism, or simply because people find it fun. Many small towns with informal governance structures (often unincorporated communities) don’t actually need a mayor, so they opt for an animal mascot instead.

Here are some of the most famous cases of animal mayors:

1. Mayor Stubbs the cat (Talkeetna, Alaska, USA)

In 1997, residents of Talkeetna, a small town in Alaska, were unhappy with the human candidates for mayor.

As a protest, they wrote in Stubbs, a cat, on the ballot. He won and remained honorary mayor for 20 years!

Tourists flocked to meet him, and businesses thrived from the extra attention.

Stubbs “ruled” from a local general store, greeting visitors and occasionally drinking catnip-infused water from a margarita glass.

2. Mayor Duke the dog (Cormorant, Minnesota, USA)

A Great Pyrenees dog named Duke was first elected mayor in 2014.

He won in a landslide and was re-elected four more times!

Duke’s duties included leading parades and posing for photos, and the town became known for its famous canine mayor.

Sadly, Duke passed away in 2019, leaving behind a legacy as one of America’s most popular mayors.

3. Mayor Clay Henry, the beer-drinking goat (Lajitas, Texas, USA)

In 1986, the town of Lajitas, Texas, elected a goat named Clay Henry as mayor.

What made him unique? He drank beer.

Tourists would bring him bottles, and he’d drink them straight from the bottle (though this isn’t exactly healthy for goats).

Since then, a dynasty of Clay Henry goats has continued the tradition, with multiple “Clay Henry” successors taking over.

4. Bosco the dog (Sunol, California, USA)

A black Labrador-Rottweiler mix named Bosco was elected mayor in 1981 and served until his death in 1994.

Sunol, California, took great pride in their “mayor,” even using him as a symbol of local identity.

In an ironic twist, Chinese newspapers once reported the story as an example of how Western democracy was flawed because Americans “elected a dog as mayor.”

Why do people elect animals?

Protest Against Politics – Some towns use animal elections to express frustration with traditional politicians.

Tourism & Publicity – Having an animal mayor attracts visitors and media attention.

Symbol of Unity – A dog or cat isn’t corrupt, doesn’t take bribes, and doesn’t make bad policies—so why not elect one?

For Fun – In many cases, it’s simply done for amusement, and people enjoy rallying around their furry leader.

Does it actually work?

Obviously, these animal mayors don’t sign laws or make policy decisions, but they often boost community morale and tourism. In small towns where a mayor’s role is mostly symbolic, having a friendly dog or cat in office makes people happy—which is sometimes more valuable than real politics.

Here are some additional examples of animals that have been elected to political office:

Mayor Max II (Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California, USA)

Species: Golden Retriever

Term: 2013–2022

Background: Max II became the second canine mayor of Idyllwild-Pine Cove, succeeding the original Mayor Max. His role was primarily ceremonial, involving appearances at local events and charitable functions.

Mayor Murfee (Fair Haven, Vermont, USA)

Species: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Term: 2020–2021

Background: Murfee, a certified therapy dog, was elected mayor of Fair Haven in 2020, succeeding Lincoln the goat. His duties included attending town events and bringing joy to residents.

Mayor Parker the snow dog (Georgetown, Colorado, USA)

Species: Bernese Mountain Dog

Term: 2020–present

Background: Parker serves as the honorary mayor of Georgetown and is also the official mascot of the Loveland Ski Area. Known for his friendly demeanour and signature neckties, Parker participates in community events and works as a therapy dog.

Mayor Khaleesi Sherbrooke (Cormorant, Minnesota, USA)

Species: Dog

Term: 2024–present

Background: Following the tenure of Mayor Duke, Khaleesi Sherbrooke was elected as the new canine mayor of Cormorant in 2024, continuing the town’s tradition of electing dogs to the position.

Mayor Wilbur (Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, USA)

Species: French Bulldog

Term: 2020–present

Background: In 2020, Rabbit Hash elected Wilbur as its newest canine mayor. The town has a long-standing tradition of electing dogs as mayors, serving as a fundraising event for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

Mayor Jinx (Hell, Michigan, USA)

Species: Cat

Term: April 24, 2022 (one-day term)

Background: Jinx, a black cat with distinctive large eyes, served as the first pet mayor of Hell, Michigan, for a day. The town offers a “Mayor of the Day” package, allowing anyone (or any animal) to hold the title temporarily.

Mayor Elsa (Fair Haven, Vermont, USA)

Species: Goat

Term: 2022–present

Background: Elsa, a Nubian goat, was elected as the third animal mayor of Fair Haven, succeeding Murfee the dog. Her election continues the town’s unique tradition of having animal mayors to raise funds for community projects.

These examples showcase the whimsical and community-driven spirit behind electing animals to honorary political positions. While these animals don’t perform legislative functions, they often serve as mascots, bringing joy and unity to their towns.

