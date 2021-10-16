Bhubaneswar: A week after being inaugurated, the toy train at Nandankanan Zoological Park here met with an accident Friday when around 60 visitors were on board. They had a narrow escape as the battery-operated train caught fire.

According to a source, the mishap occurred when the visitors were enjoying the ride. Short circuit in the engine had been blamed for the mishap. As the train came to a grinding halt following the incident, the revelers saw smoke emanating from the engine and they immediately got down from the train.

Nandankanan Deputy Director Sanjit Kumar informed that the toy train will run after repair.

The train has five coaches, comprising 72 seats with two wheelchairs for specially-abled people.

Set up at a cost of Rs 3.05 crore, the train runs a distance of 1.65 kilometres for six times a day. Ticket prices for children and adults are Rs 20 and Rs 50 respectively.

The toy train was inaugurated by Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Bikram Keshari Arukha October 8, on the occasion of the State-level 67th wildlife week.

PNN