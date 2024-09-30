Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and state government, conferred with the prestigious SKOCH Awards 2024 at the 99th SKOCH Summit, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Recognised for its cutting-edge initiatives, TPCODL received the gold award for ‘Digitally Karan – Online Payment’ and the silver award for ‘Digitalisation of the Procurement Process’. The innovations have driven a five-fold increase in digital electricity payments, significantly enhancing customer service convenience.

The digitalisation of procurement has streamlined operations, reducing cycle times while contributing to sustainability by saving over one ton of carbon emissions annually. Reflecting on the recognition, TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh remarked, “This esteemed recognition underscores our relentless commitment to driving innovation, enhancing customer service and elevating operational efficiency. It is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our teams. As we continue our journey of digital transformation, we remain steadfast in our mission to create value for our customers and foster environmental sustainability.” TPCODL’s noteworthy achievements in enhancing customer service and modernising procurement underscore its focus on transforming utility operations, championing digital adoption and advancing sustainability efforts across the region.