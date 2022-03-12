Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of Santosh Kumar Darjee, General Manager of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), Burla Corporate Office in Sambalpur on charges of accumulating disproportionate assets.

The state Vigilance team conducting the searches is being led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), six Inspectors, two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and other staff.

On the strength of search warrants issued by Vigilance Special Judge, Sambalpur, the sleuths conducted raids at three places including Darjee’s residential building at Pradhanpara, office at Burla Corporate Office and native village at Attabira, Bargarh.

The sleuths have unearthed cash over Rs 7,20,360 from his residence which is likely to increase. It is suspected that Darjee has purchased assets outside the state as well.

Other assets unearthed so far include: a duplex house in his wife’s name in the prime area of Raipur at Sector 12, Atal Nagar; a palatial double-storied building at Sambalpur; 2 plots in prime area of Ainthapali, Sambalpur; two four-wheelers (Volkswagen and Hyundai Verna) worth approx Rs 20.59 lakh and two two-wheelers (Yamaha R-3, Suzuki Burgman Street) worth approx Rs 4.61 lakh.

Meanwhile, two lockers at Axis and HDFC banks including deposits are under verification, sources said.

PNN