Barang: In a tragic news for animal lovers, a rare marmoset baby monkey that was abandoned by its mother soon after its birth at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) died January 20.

The lack of mother’s care is said to be the reason behind its death.

A marmoset Sunday gave birth to two babies at NZP January 16. Then Nandankanan deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya had said that the marmoset had delivered the babies at enclosure no. 55. The mother marmoset had accepted one newborn baby while rejected the other. They had rescued the abandoned baby marmoset and brought it to a rearing centre.

With the birth of two marmoset babies, the number of this rare animal in the NZP had gone up to seven.

Looking like squirrels, marmosets are a species of small monkeys having long tails. They dwell in trees and feed on insects, leaves and fruits.

PNN