Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to provide stoppage of four trains and increase the stoppage time of seven trains, temporarily at Kenduapada station, near Bhadrak in view of Kali Puja and Urs festival. 12892/12891 BhubaneswarBangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express, 12704/12703 Secunderabad-HowrahSecunderabad Falaknuma Express, 12822/12821 PuriHowrah-Puri Dhauli Express and 18046/18045 HyderabadHowrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express will have stoppage at Kenduapada railway station, temporarily November 8 and 9. 18022/18021 Khurda RoadKharagpur-Khurda Road Express, 18038/18037 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-KharagpurJajpur Keonjhar Road Express, 08556/08555 Nayagarh TownBhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU Passenger Special, 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-BalasoreBhubaneswar MEMU Passenger Special, 08416/08415 PuriJaleswar-Puri MEMU Passenger Special, 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU Passenger Special and 08438/08437 Cuttack-BhadrakCuttack MEMU Passenger Special will stop at Kenduapada for five minutes instead of two minutes, temporarily November 8 and 9.