Bhubaneswar: In a relief for rail passengers, train services officially commenced from the newly constructed Bhubaneswar railway station Monday.

Three prominent express trains — Konark Express, Visakha Express, and Intercity Express — have been shifted to start and end their journeys at the new station instead of the existing Bhubaneswar main station.

According to East Coast Railway officials, the move aims to ease congestion at the main station and enhance operational efficiency. The following trains will now terminate, or originate, at Bhubaneswar new station: Konark Express (11020/11019)- between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai CSMT, Visakha Express (17015/17016) – between Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad, Intercity Express (22819/22820) – between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, railway officials stated that these trains will maintain their existing schedules beyond Bhubaneswar main station, with Mancheswar added as an intermediate halt between the two Bhubaneswar stations.

PNN