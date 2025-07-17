Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance road safety, the Commerce and Transport department, in collaboration with IIT-Madras, organised a capacity-building session in Bhubaneswar for crash investigation officers. The core objective was to equip officers with practical skills to adopt a systems approach in crash investigations, moving beyond traditional methods to a more scientific and data-driven model.

The session was attended by approximately 35 crash investigating officers from various districts, marking a concerted effort to equip them with advanced, data-driven investigation techniques. A major focus was the Root Cause Analysis Matrix (RCAM), a structured tool designed to identify crash causes from the perspectives of Man (Human), Machine (Vehicle), Method (User Behaviour), and Environment (Road)—collectively known as the 3M&E model. Officers refreshed their field data collection and analysis skills and learned to develop and communicate evidence-based hypotheses. The workshop aimed to deepen understanding of RCAM, promote design thinking, and encourage data-backed interventions. It also strengthened officers’ capacity to conduct death audits and understand the human factors behind crashes. Hands-on sessions using real-life case studies allowed officers to apply the RCAM Matrix and conduct structured crash scene assessments. This integration of theory and practice ensured the officers could directly implement their learnings in the field. Venkatesh Balasubramanian from IIT-Madras, the session’s resource person, explained that RCAM enables factual, evidence-based intervention strategies by analysing human, vehicle, and property damage data. Commerce and Transport department principal secretary Usha Padhee highlighted the importance of consistent follow-up and personal responsibility, urging officers to be mindful of behaviour and committed to road safety. “Each of us can contribute meaningfully to safer roads,” she said, encouraging innovative solutions. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur praised IIT-Madras’s initiative and stressed public awareness and accountability. “Every road accident must be followed by proper investigation. Even small efforts to spread awareness can have a big impact,” he noted.