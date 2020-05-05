Ratnagiri/ Berhampur: Detailed travel histories of COVID patient number- 155, 156, 157, 158 and 159 from Odisha have been revealed by state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department.

While the first three patients are from Bari block in Jajpur district the remaining two are from Ganjam district.

Patient 155 is a 48 years old man of Udaynathpur village under Bari block. He came to Kuakhia in a hired vehicle from Sialda, Kolkata and from there he hitched a ride in a newspaper carrying vehicle and reached Bari. He visited Bari community health centre to get his blood sample tested March 31.

On the same date, he participated in a shradh ceremony in his village, went to his PDS dealer to get his PDS rice, moved around Bari Mound Market and visited one of his relatives at Ratianga. His report turned out to be positive for coronavirus May 2.

Patient 156 is 55 years old and a resident of Baliapal under Bari block. He returned home March 29 and remained indoor till May 2. In between, he along with his friend visited Bhumika Aya Hospital in Jaraka April 14. His report also returned positive May 2.

Patient 157 is a resident from Bainsira area under Bari block. He is 62 years old. He returned home from Kolkata April 10. He visited Sujanpur primary health centre (PHC) April 11 to get his diabetes tested. He was in home quarantine from April 12 to May 2. His report too came out to be positive May 2.

The district administration shifted all the three patients to Kalinga Nagar COVID hospital.

The 17 years old patient from Tamanda area under Jagannath Prasad block in Ganjam district is the 158th patient. He along with five others used to stay in a hired flat in Surat. He occasionally visited local markets. He, his three roommates and 53 others reached Dharakote in a bus April 30. He stayed in a government quarantine centre from April 30 to May 2. His sample was collected due to Surat link and it came out to be positive May 2 and the same day he was admitted to COVID Care Centre in Berhampur.

State’s 159th patient is resident of Kokolanda village under Belaguntha block in Ganjam district. He worked in Surat. There he stayed in home quarantine from March 24 to April 27. During this period he visited local markets. He along with 56 passengers reached Dharakote in a bus April 30. He stayed in government quarantine centre till May 2. During his stay in quarantine centre, his sample was tested due to his travel history. The report returned positive May and was admitted to COVID Care Centre in Berhampur.

PNN