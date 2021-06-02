Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): The qualification process for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is still a bit of enigma for Trent Boult. However, now that his team is in the final, the New Zealand pace spearhead is confident that the Kiwis will create history. Trent Boult said that New Zealand have the capacity to beat India when the two teams clash in the final. The WTC final is scheduled to be held in Southampton June 18-22.

“The way the group has travelled and performed around New Zealand and the world is praiseworthy. The boys are in a great place to hopefully create a bit of history,” Boult told reporters at the Bay Oval here.

“Everything is feeling good with what lies ahead. A big stage for the World Test Championship final, and hopefully I can get over there and be part of that second Test (against England) as well,” Boult added.

The WTC final will be played with the ‘Dukes’ ball. Boult said he has not bowled with ‘Dukes’ much. “I haven’t had too much experience with it, played a handful of Tests over in England. It reacts a lot differently, so you have to weigh in all these different venues,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m sure the boys are very excited to get it in their hands and see it move around,” he added.

Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand take on hosts England for a two-match red-ball series.

Boult, has snared 281 wickets in 71 Test. He will be unavailable for the first Test. He has opted to spend time with his family after the suspension of the IPL mid-season.

However, the seamer, who will leave for the UK on Thursday, is hoping to be a part of the second fixture. “Once I step foot in the UK, get that chance to smell the English fresh air and see the ball move around a little bit I’ll definitely be excited,” he informed.

The left-arm seamer plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He is also optimistic about turning up for the second half of the currently-suspended T20 League in the UAE.

“Looks like it (IPL) is moving forward to the UAE where it ran very nicely last year. So if I get the chance I’ll be looking forward to finishing that campaign off nicely,” Boult said.