Malkangiri/Kalimela: A 51-year-old tribal man was brutally hacked to death with an axe over suspected witchcraft and sorcery at Us Kapali village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district, Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Muka Padiami, a resident of Usakapali village.

According to police, Muka was sleeping in his house when two men from the same village allegedly attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot. Family members lodged a complaint Thursday morning at the Poteru police outpost under Kalimela police jurisdiction.

Police registered a case (293/25) and launched an investigation. The body was seized from the spot, and two suspects, identified as Adama Padiami and Irma Padiami, have been detained for questioning. The axe used in the crime has been recovered. Kalimela OIC Mukunda Melka said the murder took place over suspected witchcraft and sorcery practice. A scientific team from Koraput is examining the crime scene, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted Friday.

Police said Uskapalli village is inhabited by members of the Koya tribe. In recent days, several villagers had reportedly died of various causes, leading some residents to suspect that Muka was behind those deaths through his witchcraft and sorcery practice. Acting on that belief, the two accused allegedly attacked and killed him around 9pm Wednesday, police added.