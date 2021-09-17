Keonjhar/Telkoi: Farming in vast parts of tribal-dominated Telkoi block in Keonjhar district solely depend on rain. Owing to lack of irrigation facilities, farming has failed to take a leap in the region, local said.

People demand a water conservation project be set up at Hatimunda, the upstream area of Samakoi river.

Various outfits including BJP Krushak Morcha have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Tribal Affairs Bisweswhar Tudu, seeking an irrigation project in the larger interests of farmers and those in the underdeveloped region.

According to reports, there are 22 panchayats under this block. Farming is contingent on rains. In case of erratic monsoon, the region has seen drought and crop damage in the past, local said.

“As water is not available for farming, people are unable to take up farming in right way. Hence, there is a need for a water conservation project in the upper end of the Samakoi river,” they said in the memorandum.

Samakoi river flows through tribal panchayats like Shibnarayanpur Goda, Telkoi, Oria Birada, Saleikena, Dunulapal, Chhamunda, Khuntapada, Deuladiha, Kardangi, Bhimakand and Padang.

“If the water conservation project is built across the river, poor tribal people can make farming a feasible and profitable livelihood option in 12 panchayats. The irrigation will help them raise paddy and crops for two to three times in a year and farmers can earn enough for their families. The project can bring about a change in the farm sector,” observed Radhakant Mohanta, state vice president of the Krushak Morcha.

PNN