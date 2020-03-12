Balasore: Three rivers emerging from Similipal in Mayurbhanj district – Balanga, Sona and Gangahar – have merged at Kathasangada under Remuna block of this district.

The confluence known as Tribeni Sangam is five kilometres from the district headquarters. As it is considered a hallowed place, an effort was initiated by Triveni Tirtha Unnayan Parishad, a local association, to hold Mahakumbh at the place.

The place has a lot of importance as it is said to be the only Triveni Sangam in eastern India. According to mythology, in Vedic age, the place was believed to be the main hub of Rishi Pipalada, the creator of Pransna Upanishad. However, with the passage of time, the glory of the place has slowly faded from the public memory.

Locals said the scenic place can be developed into a tourism spot. They said that the holy place is neglected while its surrounding areas have marks of development. Locals have joined hands and formed the association to bring its mythological importance back to the public domain.

“As an initial step, the association has started a pitrutarpan and pindadan festival at the confluence March 9 to March 22. This will draw attention of the government to develop the place, the association said.

One can approach the place by taking a road from Budhabalanga bridge across NH-16 toward west. It is 1.5km from there.

Convener of the Parisahad, Babaji Dayananda said this is a holy place and people find it pious to have dips.

Earlier, no one used to realise the importance the place. In 2016, some sadhus and the Balasore Zilla Brahman Mahasabha initiated offering of shradha, tarpan, snana at this place while Mahakumbha will give much importance to the confluence, Dayananda added.

Tribals used to use this place for rituals at Makar Sankranti. It was said that legendary poet Radhanath Ray has mentioned the place as ‘Tomuhani’ in his creations.

District tourism officer Gagan Sahu said the department has not got any letter or memorandum for according tourism tag to the place. “If local people apply for tourism status along with photographs and map of the place, the department may look into the matter,” informed Sahu.

PNN