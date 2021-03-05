Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday paid rich tributes to legendary leader Biju Patnaik as his five-time Chief Minister son Naveen Patnaik called upon people to keep alive the ideologies of ‘service and self-esteem’ followed by the veteran politician all through his life.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a function marking the celebration of the freedom fighter’s 105th birth anniversary.

Biju Patnaik was chief minister of Odisha twice in mid-60s and first half of 90s.

The State government also observed the day as ‘Panchayati Raj Day’ as Biju Patnaik was instrumental in decentralising power to the grassroot level.

As part of Biju Patnaiks efforts towards women empowerment, he for the first time in the country, reserved 33 per cent seats for females in the three-tire panchayat elections during his tenure as the chief minister between 1990 to 1995.

Naveen Patnaik, the younger son of the legendary leader, subsequently enhanced the women quota to 50 per cent in the panchayats and urban local bodies polls.

Going further Naveen Patnaik is now advocating for implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that Biju Patnaik was epitome of Odia pride, Naveen Patnaik said that he all along dedicated his life to the service of the people while marinating Odia “Swabhiman” (self-esteem).

He said the state has made progress basing its policies on Biju Patnaik’s ideologies.

Odisha governments department of Sports and Youth Services organised a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium here marking the Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary.

Sports minister T K Behera flagged off the marathon race in presence of hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.

The ruling BJDs youth and students wing also took out a mass cycle rally from Biju Patnaiks birth place of Cuttack to Bhubaneswar.

The rally starting from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack culminated near Bhubaneswar Airport.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in from across India on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Gabneshi Lal and many union ministers took to twitter to pay tribute to Biju Patnaik.

CM Patnaik tweeted, “Humble tributes to the visionary leader, great statesman, freedom fighter and the architect of modern #Odisha, #BijuBabu on his birth anniversary.

“He always dreamt of an empowered and prosperous #Odisha and will continue to be a guiding force for all of us.

PNN/Agencies