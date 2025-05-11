New Delhi: The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the personnel of all ranks, Sunday, paid their tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Border in the R S Pura area of Jammu.

Earlier, the BSF also said that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held May 11 at its Jammu Frontier Headquarters in Paloura.

“DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time,” BSF said Saturday night in a statement.

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz was killed and seven others were injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu Saturday, officials said.

The BSF is tasked with guarding a more than 2,000-km-long frontline between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the Directors General of military operations of both countries had decided to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm Saturday.

India said late on Saturday that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier Saturday afternoon and India takes “very serious note of these violations”.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

The Foreign Secretary said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

Indian soldiers are carrying out retaliatory action and responding to this border intrusion. This aggression is highly condemnable, and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan must understand the gravity of the situation and take immediate and appropriate action to stop this aggression,” Foreign Secretary Misri added.

The Army, he said, is keeping a close watch on the situation and has been instructed to take firm and strong measures to deal with any incursion.

