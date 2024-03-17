Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri went down memory lane and talked about her style during her college days.

The actress said she was experimental and would try copying the looks of actresses after watching films.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI, Triptii said: “In college days, I have experimented a lot with my looks and my outfits. I would try different colours and make-up. Everytime I would watch a film, I would copy the look of the actress. I was very experimental, I would say.”

The actress, who turned muse for ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil, said that for her being “comfortable” is the ultimate mantra for her fashion statement.

“I choose comfort over anything. If I am comfortable then I am the most confident person. I think being comfortable and confident makes you look beautiful. That would be my personal fashion style,” she said.

“Anything that makes me feel comfortable I choose that over anything else,” added the actress, who will soon be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ starring Kartik Aaryan.

IANS