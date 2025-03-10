Baliapal/Kalipada: Singla police in Balasore district seized a mini-truck carrying more than 5 tonne beef near Putura Square on Basta-Baliapal main road, early Sunday morning.

While the vehicle has been impounded at the police station, the driver and his helper managed to flee.

Sources said that the vehicle bearing registration number (WB 25J 8076) was transporting beef from Bhadrak towards West Bengal late Saturday night. Acting on a tip-off, members of the Bajrang Dal tried to stop the vehicle by blocking the National Highway-60 near Gandhi Square under Basta police limits.

However, the driver evaded the blockade and diverted the truck onto Baliapal road for its destination.

Due to heavy fog, the driver lost control on the wheel near Putura Square and collided with a roadside tree. Fearing retaliation, both the driver and the helper abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

On being informed, Singla police arrived at the spot and seized the truck. A case was registered in this connection and further investigation was on.

Local residents and Bajrang Dal activists, including Putura Sarpanch Radhakrushna Behera and activist Kalia Lenka, demanded strict action against those involved in the illegal cattle trade. They also called for an end to the continuous smuggling of cattle and beef through this route, alleging that hundreds of such vehicles pass through the route daily and the police have failed to curb the illegal activity.

PNN