Washington: President Donald Trump said he ordered a cleanup of Washington, DC, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, ensuring the area around the White House and the State Department looked ’nice and tidy.’

Speaking Saturday from the Department of Justice, Trump said he wanted a “cleaner and safer” capital and personally oversaw preparations before welcoming world leaders.

“We said there are tents galore right opposite the State Department. They have to come down, and they took them down right away,” Trump said. “We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world.”

He added that before Modi’s visit—and recent visits from the leaders of France and the United Kingdom—he conducted a “route run” to ensure they wouldn’t see tents, graffiti, broken barriers, or potholes.

“We had it looking beautiful,” Trump said.

The president emphasised that his administration remains committed to cleaning up the US capital.

“We are cleaning up our city. We are cleaning up this great capital, and we are not going to have crime,” he said. “We are going to take the graffiti down, and we are already taking the tents down.”

Trump also praised Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, saying she had been doing a “good job.”

Trump hosted Modi for an Official Working Visit February 13, just weeks into his second term. The visit underscored the leaders’ commitment to strengthening US-India ties. Modi stayed at the Blair House, a historic guest residence near the White House.

Welcoming Modi in the Oval Office, Trump said he was “thrilled” to host his “friend Narendra Modi” again. He also gifted the Indian prime minister a signed copy of his book, Our Journey Together, inscribed with the message: “You are great.”

