In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. So horoscopes may come in handy for achieving your daily goals. Horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health, auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Taurus

Today will be an enjoyable and profitable day for people of this sun sign. You will flourish in business and gain profits. However, you will have to take care of your health. Students may face some hindrances in pursuance of their goals. However, there is every possibility that rifts and tension within the family will amicably be resolved.

Cancer

Today is going to be a very beneficial day. From the morning, you will get new opportunities to gain profits and enhance the financial stability of you and your family. Bachelors will get positive and fruitful marriage proposals. Those married will however, face some issues with the health of your spouse.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. If you are thinking of starting something new, then the time is right. Office employees may face non-cooperation from colleagues. Enemies will try their best to trouble you. Today, an old colleague may seek help from you.

Scorpio

For people with the Scorpio sign the day will be fruitful. It is an ideal day to please your boss. However, family matters may turn out to be turbulent. If a legal matter related to property was going on, that too can give you success today.

Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you and will spend quality time with siblings and you will also get to hear some good news from them. People doing business in abroad may achieve financial gains. If you have to take any risk in business, then go for it as you will be benefit in future. If you are planning to buy a house and shop, that too can be completed today. The flow of income will also increase.