Bhubaneswar: A major milestone in the Khurda Road–Bolangir new rail line project was achieved Wednesday, with the successful breakthrough (day lighting) of the 4,185-metre-long tunnel T-4 between Adenigarh and Charichhak stations in Boudh district.

This marks the completion of the longest tunnel not only in the entire project but also in the state of Odisha. In the ongoing project, so far 226km of the total 301km stretch has been commissioned—from Khurda Road up to Daspalla on one end and from Bolangir up to Purnakatak on the other.

The remaining 75km stretch between Daspalla and Purnakatak, which includes seven tunnels, is currently under construction and is progressing steadily. The successful daylighting of Tunnel T-4 is a significant achievement that will bring the project closer to its goal of connecting Odisha’s coastal region with its western hinterland.

PNN