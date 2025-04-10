Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested from Odisha’s Bolangir district Thursday with fake currency notes, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Odisha Police’s Special Task Force (STF) raided Sikir village in the Titlagarh police station area and made the arrests.

Those arrested were identified as Mohhammad Sabir (45) and Netra Raut (44).

Fake currency notes of Rs 49,000 face value were seized from them. Police said the fake notes have many security features exactly similar to authentic ones.

A search was underway for the source of the materials used in printing the counterfeit notes, they said.

The STF is also investigating if they have links with any international racket, they added.

PTI